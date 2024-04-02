Twitter
Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reveals if Crew will have a sequel: 'It puts a lot of pressure...'

Kriti Sanon said Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, is a film that hasn't made in Indian cinema before as heist films in the country tend to revolve around male protagonists.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 08:19 PM IST

Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Heist comedy Crew is soaring high at the box office and actor Kriti Sanon says she along with co-stars Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan would love to reunite for a potential sequel. Crew follows three air hostesses - played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti - whose future seems uncertain as their airline Kohinoor is on the verge of bankruptcy, until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film has grossed Rs 70.73 crore worldwide within four days of its release. It is produced by Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and Balaji Motion Pictures.

Kriti said she is game for reprising the role of the nerdy dreamer Divya Rana from Crew, if writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri come up with a good script. "People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Crew was one of the most anticipated films of the year, courtesy its lead cast, and the success of the movie, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, proves audiences come to the theatre to watch good content, gender no bar. "It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for. Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female centric film and it's about only content. It doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre," the actor said.

Crew, Kriti said, is a film that hasn't made in Indian cinema before as heist films in the country tend to revolve around male protagonists. "But we haven't seen a film with three women. Here, you have three women belonging to different generations, almost a decade apart with solid, unique roles. People also love chemistry and I am so happy about it. It's a trio that people had never imagined and that's what made it exciting," she said.

Asked about her future projects, the actor said she is yet to sign a new film because she is at a place where she doesn't want to do movies for the sake of it. She would rather bask in the success of her latest project. "I am going to wait for something that makes me feel that I am taking it to the next level. I don't want to repeat myself. I want to do something that excites me to get out of my bed. I have been reading a lot of scripts and going for narrations and meetings. Nothing has sort of struck me enough," she added.

Kriti was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and her next release is Do Patti, which also marks her production debut.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

