Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kriti Sanon reveals how Prabhas reacted when Varun Dhawan seemed to confirm their dating rumours: 'Why did he say that'

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' dating rumours had started when the two were shooting for Adipurush, the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

Kriti Sanon reveals how Prabhas reacted when Varun Dhawan seemed to confirm their dating rumours: 'Why did he say that'
Prabhas-Kriti Sanon/File photo

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are set to share screen space together in Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, in which the Shehzada actress will be seen playing Sita's role and the Baahubali actor will portray Lord Rama. During the shooting, it was rumoured that Prabhas and Kriti are dating each other.

And in November, Varun Dhawan seemed to confirm those rumours on national television. When Varun and Kriti came to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to promote their film Bhediya, the former was asked to list eligible single women in Bollywood and he didn't include the actress's name in it. One of the judges Karan Johar asked him the reason for the same and Varun said, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath (Kriti's name isn't on the list because her name is written on someone else's heart, who is currently not in Mumbai and shooting with Deepika Padukone)". Prabhas and Deepika were then shooting for their upcoming film Project K.

After the episode was aired, Kriti even had to put out a statement on her Instagram Stories that read, "It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR..our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!". Resharing the Story on his own account, Varun too clarified the reports and wrote, "Guys, you had your fun but it’s just fun and stuff, the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour, don't let your imagination run so wild."

Now, in a recent interview, Kriti revealed how did Prabhas react when she told him about this entire episode. Talking to BBC, the actress said, "When Varun said that, I felt really bad, I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, ‘But why?’ I said I don’t know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, ‘I don’t know, Varun’s mad'".

READ | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Hrithik Roshan reviews Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Luv Ranjan film

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...
Photos: Decoding Athiya Shetty's look and lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.