Kriti Sanon praises Prabhas, calls him ‘as simple as Prabhu Ram’ at Adipurush trailer launch

Kriti Sanon praises Prabhas at Adipurush trailer launch

Kriti Sanon is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming, most-anticipated film Adipurush. The actress was recently seen stunning at the trailer launch event and heaped praise on her co-star Prabhas.

On Tuesday, the team of Adipurush released the trailer of the movie. The trailer launch event was attended by Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Om Raut, and Sunny Singh. While talking about the film directed by Om Raut, the Baahubali star said, “We did this film with a lot of love and respect, hope you like it. Thank you, love you.” Kriti then showered praise on the actor and added, “He’s as simple as Prabhu Ram I’d say. He’s so simple so pure from the heart.”

Speaking about her role, Janaki, in the movie, Kriti Sanon said, “I had respect and admiration for this character but it all got amplified as I shot for this movie. I could understand this character in detail. For me, Janaki represented the combination of a pure, kind soul with a strong mind. I've given my 200 percent. They were gods, we are mere humans. So, if there's any kind of shortcoming, please forgive me.”

Helmed by Om Raut, the mythological drama is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Raghava and Kriti Sanon will be seen essaying the role of Janaki. Sharad Kelkar’s voice in the trailer was much appreciated by the audience. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan as Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The movie is scheduled to release on June 16 in the theatres.

Meanwhile, other than Adipurush, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in the movie Ganpath, for which she will be seen reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie also stars Ellie Avram, Amitabh Bachchan, and Adi Chugh. The movie is scheduled to release on October 20.

