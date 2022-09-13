Kriti Sanon poses with sister Nupur Sanon, latter's rumoured boyfriend Stebin Sen on family vacation in France

Geeta Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying her family vacation in Europe with her parents, sister Nupur Sanon, her friends, and even Nupur's rumoured boyfriend singer Stebin Sen is also accompanying them. The Sanon sisters are sharing glimpses of their trip on their Instagram handles.

In fact, Kriti's mother Geeta Sanon is also sharing photos on her Instagram profile. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress is seen posing with her father Rahul Sanon, mother Geeta, sister Nupur and her rumoured boyfriend Stebin Sen, her makeup artists Adrian Jacobs and Aasif Ahmed and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. "Such a lovely afternoon, thanks to @manishmalhotra05", her mother captioned the picture clicked in the Nice city of France.

Nupur Sanon hasn't yet had a film release but she already became popular when she featured in the popular Punjabi-Hindi song Filhall and its sequel Filhaal2 Mohabbat in which she featured with Akshay Kumar. The tracks have been sung by B Praak and written by Jaani.

Talking about her rumoured boyfriend Stebin Sen, he is a famous playback singer in the Hindi film industry who has sang tracks in movies like Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey. Stebin has also sung multiple singles and covers of retro Hindi tracks.

On the other hand, Kriti recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her strong performance in the titular character who opts to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple in the 2021 drama Mimi, which was an official remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (I want to be a mother).



Kriti will be seen next in multiple interesting films such as horror-comedy Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, action thriller Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and the highly-anticipated Adipurush, based on the Ramayana and featuring Prabhas as Lord Rama, her as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.