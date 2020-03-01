Kriti Sanon opens up about experimenting, says 'made a pact to play one character every year out of my comfort zone'

Kriti Sanon is one of the most sought after actresses of Bollywood with several hit films in her kitty and a successful career graph. Her last film Housefull 4 was a success story as well and ruled the box office with big numbers. The film, apart from Kriti also starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda, and was a turning point in Kriti's career.

The 29-year-old rose to fame with her 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi and later with Luka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan that fetched her critical acclaim. Kriti who made her debut in Heropanti along with Tiger Shroff, 5 years back, is considered a bankable star too and one of the most desirable actresses in Bollywood.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said that she is in the most exciting phase of her career and looking forward to films like Bachchan Pandey and Mimi which excite her. She further talked about how she would like to experiment with her roles and step out of the box so much so that she has made a pact to play one such character every year that is out of her comfort zone.

Kriti hopes that her films are a perfect balance between entertaining and commercial yet interesting and unique. She feels elated as she talks about her upcoming projects Bachchan Pandey which will see her reuniting with Akshay after Housefull 4 and Mimi where she plays the solo lead stating that she doesn't want to lose her momentum.