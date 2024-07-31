Internet revisits what Kriti Sanon had said about smoking after actress' vaping video goes viral

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon's old tweet resurfaced on the internet after the actress' smoking video went viral

Kriti Sanon was recently seen celebrating her birthday in Greece with her friends and her sister. However, a video from her vacation is going viral on social media, where she can be seen using a vape. The video went viral in no time and soon after that, her mother Geeta Sanon’s old tweet also resurfaced on the internet.

Earlier, on Reddit, a video went viral in which Kriti Sanon was said to be smoking. The viral video started a debate on social media. Many are in favour of Kriti Sanon and state that it is disgraceful to film a celebrity when she is in her private time. One of the comments on the post read, "Let her live her life and enjoy her vacation. What is the fuss here I don't know." Another user called her a hypocrite as she earlier said in an interview that she is anti-smoking.

However, amid this, Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta Sanon’s old tweet claiming her daughter has always been an advocate of anti-smoking goes viral. A fan had shared a picture of Kriti smoking for her film Bareilly Ki Barfi and had clarified that it was just for a movie and that people shouldn't spread false accusations, replying to this Geeta Sanon said, "She has always been anti-smoking and always asked people around her to quit smoking."

Kriti Sanon was last seen on screen in the comedy heist film Crew. Not only was the film a box office success but the actress also impressed everyone with her performance in. Kriti will be next seen in the movie Do Patti, which is also produced by her. The film marks her second collaboration with Kajol after Dilwale and is currently under production.

