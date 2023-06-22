Kriti Sanon’s mom has this to say on Adipurush row: ‘Insaan ki bhavana ko samjho…’

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon on Adipurush row

Adipurush has been grabbing negative attention since the release of the film because of the controversial dialogues and depiction of the characters in the movie. Recently, Kriti Sanon’s mother has broken her silence on her daughter’s film being surrounded by controversies.

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon’s mom Geeta Sanon took to her Instagram and shared a post with the caption, “Jai Shri Ram.” The post read, “Jaki rahi bhavana jaisi prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi.” The meaning of this is if you look at a particular thing with a good mindset, the world will look at it beautifully. Kriti’s mom also further explained in her post, “Lord Ram taught people to look at the love in

ber fruit offered by Shabari to him rather than the fact that it is half-eaten. She concluded her note by stating that one shouldn't look at a person's mistakes but should understand their emotions.”

Kriti Sanon shared her mother’s post on her Instagram story and netizens also reacted to her post. One of the comments read, “You are supporting Adipurush, just because your daughter playing a role in it?? In reality you also don’t like the film.” Another wrote, “Ma'am, with due respect, everything can't be

justified to make money... at least dharm ko in sab se pare rakkhein….... they used dharma to make money but didn't even respect that..they got to be ashamed and must apologize.”

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Sunny Singh as Laxmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Lord Hanuman) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). The movie was released on June 16 and opened to mixed reviews from the audience. However, later the film received backlash for its ‘tapori’ dialogues. However, now the makers have ‘edited’ the dialogue in the movie.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in the movie Ganapath for which she will be collaborating with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Elli AvrRam. The movie is scheduled to release on October 20.

Read Not Kriti Sanon, this actress was first choice to play Janaki opposite Prabhas' Lord Rama in Om Raut’s Adipurush