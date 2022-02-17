Kriti Sanon looks deadly as Myra Devekar in new poster of Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey’

Ahead of the trailer release of 'Bachchhan Paandey' on Friday, February 18, Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar dropped a new poster of the action-comedy film revealing the first look of the 'Mimi' actress. Kriti essays the character of an aspiring director Myra Devekar who sets out to make a gripping gangster biopic on the life of Bachchhan Paandey, portrayed by the 'Sooryavanshi' actor.

"Baghwa ka Bachchhan Paandey, Aur Mumbai ki Myra! Ek gangster aur ek aspiring director! Kya hogi humari story? #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey, directed by @farhadsamji, Trailer out tomorrow! CAN’T WAIT to share with you guys!", Kriti wrote while sharing the poster on her Instagram handle.

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will be reuniting on the big screen after three years as their last collaboration 'Housefull 4', a fantasy comedy film, was the Diwali release in 2019. Coincidentally, the fourth film in the 'Housefull' franchise was directed by Farhad Samji, who is also the director of 'Bachchhan Paandey', the Holi release of 2022.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchhan Paandey’ promises to take audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life cinematography and breathtaking action choreography. The talented ensemble also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez.



Apart from 'Bachchan Pandey', Kriti Sanon has another four films lined up for release in 2022. Her upcoming filmography includes the mythological drama 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas, the action drama 'Shehzada' opposite Kartik Aaryan, the horror-comedy 'Bhediya' opposite Varun Dhawan and the action thriller 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar too has four other projects in 2022. His upcoming projects include the historical-action drama film 'Prithviraj' opposite the debutante Manushi Chhillar, the family drama 'Raksha Bandhan', the action-adventure drama 'Ram Setu', and satirical-comedy 'OMG 2'.