Trade analyst remarked how Kriti Sanon shined with her performance in recent released Do Patti.

Ahead of Diwali, Kriti Sanon showed her acting prowess with her firebrand double role in Do Patti. The crime thriller also marked Kriti's co-production, and with this movie, she also enters the list of iconic, female-superstar dual-roles like Seeta Aur Geeta, Chaalbaaz and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

As we write, she is getting bouquets globally for ``the performance of the year in Do Patti, which is streaming across 190 countries.’’ Channelising her inner acting skills, she hit us in the gut as the docile, messed-up Saumya and had the same audience rooting for her as the flamboyant, fire-brand, kohl-lined, won’t-take-it-lying-down, Shailee.

Give it up for her. For someone so young, Kriti has polished her craft and brought in yet another winning performance after her National-Award winning Mimi. But then, that is Kriti for you. This girl is always up for a challenge.

Senior Trade analyst Atul Mohan shares: “What I notice about Kriti is that she is not willing to sit on her laurels. Every time you think-`Aha, she is just a robotic foil to her hero’, like she was to Shahid Kapoor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, she hits it out of the park, like she did in Do Patti. She has an indomitable spirit and is an eager learner. Her double-role was tough but she brought it on! That is perhaps why she is so unpredictable in her performances and safe at the box office. Kriti is one of those female superstars who marries commerce and her craft.”

2024 has been Kriti’s year throughout. She stood tall. In the year’s masala entertainer Crew, head & shoulders above her seniors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She matched Shahid Kapoor's move for move in TBMAUJ and then creamed it with a praise-worthy performance in Do Patti.

She has been propelled to the top bracket alongside noteworthy female actors. And, she is on the wish list of the best banners and directors because she can team up with heroes from Akshay Kumar to Varun Dhawan with equal ease.

From where we are standing, Kriti is in reach of the top slot and deservedly so. After all, she can out-perform herself film on film. And, she can make the box office react to her, like a diva on a hunt for new goals.

