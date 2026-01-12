Kriti Sanon helps Stebin Bin apply sindoor to Nupur Sanon during their Hindu wedding ceremony, see viral photos

After their intimate Christian wedding on January 10, Kriti Sanon's sister and actress Nupur Sanon tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on January 11. Their three-day wedding festivities took place in Udaipur.

After sharing photos from their intimate Catholic wedding, actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Bin have now shared beautiful clicks from their traditional Hindu wedding, that took place on January 11 in Udaipur. In one picture, Kriti Sanon is seen holding her sister Nupur’s traditional head ornament, as Stebin applies vermilion.

Sharing the pictures, Nupur and Stebin captioned the post in Hindi, "Tu Mere Kal Da Sukoon, Te Ajj Da Shukar." Nupur makes for a beautiful bride and looks radiant in a red lehenga with intricate gold embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta and floral garland, while Stebin complements her in an ivory sherwani with a turban and soft peach stole. In another picture, Nupur is seen walking down the aisle as Stebin waits for his bride with a bated breath. Another picture shows Stebin laying a peck on his bride Nupur's forehead.

The newlyweds said 'I Do' as they tied the knot in a dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur, on January 10. Nupur made for a stunning bride in a classic off-shoulder white wedding gown, whereas Stebin looked all handsome in an off-white tuxedo jacket, along with a black lapel and bow tie. The stills also had her elder sister, Kriti Sanon, being a part of the big day in a green off-shoulder dress, twinning with the other bridesmaids.

Not many know but Nupur and Stebin were dating for quite some time, and finally made things official earlier this month with a romantic engagement announcement on social media. Stebin popped the big question on a beautifully decorated yacht. He was seen getting down on one knee as performers held up "Will you marry me?" placards in the background. Uploading some lovely pictures from the proposal on social media, Nupur had written the caption, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say”. The actress had also flaunted her massive marquise-cut diamond engagement ring in the photographs."

