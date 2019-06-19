Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh's 'Arjun Patiala' new posters out, trailer to be out tomorrow!

After piquing the excitement of the audience with its quirky first look posters, the makers of Arjun Patiala have now shared that the trailer of the film will be out in less than 24 hours. The movie that stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in the leads, is all set to take the audience on a roller coster ride of fun and madness.

Kriti Sanon took to her Twitter account to share the news that the trailer of Arjun Patiala will be out on Thursday. She shared a new poster of the film and wrote alongside, "Solid entry hogi aapke dilon mein! All roads lead to fun because #ArjunPatialaTrailer is coming in less than 24 hours. #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms @tseries @itsBhushanKumar @JugrajRohit @diljitdosanjh @varunsharma90 @leyzellsandeep @yadav_shobhna @bakemycakefilms @sharadakarki"

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the new quirky posters of the film and wrote along side, "Trailer out tomorrow... New posters of #ArjunPatiala... Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma... Directed by Rohit Jugraj... Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar... 26 July 2019 release. #ArjunPatialaTrailer"

Check out the new posters here:

Arjun Patiala will be clashing with Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana at the box office. Both the movies are slated to hit the theatres on July 26, this year.

Produced by Dinesh vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar, directed by Rohit Jograj, Arjun Patiala will present Kriti and Diljit in an all new avatar.