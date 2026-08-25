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Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Raksha Bandhan ad controversy: 'When will we stop telling women what to wear'

Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad caused uproar on social media with people criticising her choice of clothing during a traditional festival and promoting nudity. Some even objected to her tying a Rakhi on a dog. The National Award-winning actress has now issued a statement on the controversy.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 04:16 PM IST

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Raksha Bandhan ad controversy: 'When will we stop telling women what to wear'
Kriti Sanon on Rakhi ad row
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Responding to the online backlash for her new ad over her Indo-Western outfit, Kriti Sanon on Tuesday said that while ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, a woman's respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. "Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!... Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes," Sanon said in a note on her Instagram Stories, a day after the advertisement for a jewellery brand saw her being subjected to hateful comments online.

In her note, Sanon stressed that the essence of festivals is not in the clothes one wears but "in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions". The National Award-winning actress added, "Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family."

Sanon

The ad shows Sanon tying a Rakhi on her brother's wrist as their pet dog looks on. She then ties another Rakhi on the pet's leg. The video caused uproar on social media with people criticising her choice of clothing during a traditional festival and promoting nudity. Some even objected to her tying a Rakhi on a dog. 

On Tuesday, fellow actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also took a potshot at Sanon's outfit in the ad, which showed her tying a rakhi while dressed in a ivory bralet-skirt combo worn with a cape. Ranaut described her look as "intentionally creepy".

READ | Kangana Ranaut slams Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu; calls them 'bhookhe, nange log'

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