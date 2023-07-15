Headlines

Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here's what actress said

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here's what actress said

Kriti Sanon reveals if her production, Blue Butterfly Films has a connection with Sushant Singh Rajput.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

Kriti Sanon recently launched her own production house named Blue Butterfly Films. Since she announced the name, fans have been speculating that it has a deep connection with Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, in a video, the actress opened up about the same. 

On Friday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared a video wherein she revealed the inspiration behind the name of her production house and put fans' speculations to a stop. She said, “I do love butterflies and I do love the color blue. It's been there on my Insta bio for ages. I use it in my captions, I use it when I write poetry. I think it signifies dreams, wings, flight, freedom, liberalism, positivity, happiness, all of it. I feel like a butterfly is beautiful but it starts off with being a caterpillar, turning into a cocoon, and then turning into a butterfly.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The actress added, “It is a slow steady process and becoming the most beautiful version of yourself and I think my life and my journey has kind of been like that. Learned everything on the job. I've slowly gotten to where I am today and evolved into the person I am today. You have your struggles, you move you grow you change and then you find the best, the most beautiful version of yourself and then you fly. So, that's why it is Blue Butterfly.” 

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput impressed fans with their chemistry in the movie Raabta and the actress is often seen remembering the late actor on his death anniversary. Late actor Sushant often used blue butterfly emoji in his Instagram posts and therefore when Kriti Sanon launched her production house with the name Blue Butterfly Films, fans thought it has a connection with Sushant Singha Rajput.

The actress also announced her first production Do Patti wherein she will be reuniting with Kajol after Dilwale. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon who was last seen in Shehzada will be next seen in the movie Ganapath: Part 1 wherein she will be reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on October 20.

Read Meena Kumari’s legacy to be immortalised by Kriti Sanon in biopic? What we know so far

 

