Kriti Sanon has been spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at several public places, but they have confirmed their relationship yet.

Kriti Sanon, who is receiving a lot of acclaim for playing twin sisters in her maiden production Do Patti, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday with her rumoured boyfriend, the UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. However, the two refrained from posing together for the shutterbugs. Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Kabir at the airport followed by Kriti. Kriti went for a solo photo-op for the shutterbugs instead. Interestingly, the two twinned in black outfits as they jetted off to an undisclosed location. Their video has aso been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

Born in 1999 in a wealthy London family, the 24-year-old Kabir completed his schooling at Millfield, the renowned boarding school in Somerset, England, in 2018. His father Kuljinder Bahia runs the UK-based travel agency Southall Travel. Kabir is also close friends with cricketers MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya and their families. He has shared photos with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni from several events. He even attended the wedding ceremony of the now-divorced Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković in Udaipur in 2023. Some reports have stated that he is Sakshi Dhoni's cousin.

Meanwhile, Kriti essays dual roles in Do Patti which is written by Kanika Dhillon of Manmarziyaan fame. The Netflix original film, which also stars Shaheer Shaikh and Kajol, touches upon the subject of domestic abuse, and blends it with the elements of thriller with a pair of twins at the opposite ends of the spectrum. It marks the directorial debut of Shashanka Chaturvedi. Do Patti was Kriti's third realese of the year after the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and the heist comedy Crew.

