Kriti Kharbanda's sizzling pole dancing video raises temperature on internet- WATCH

The 'Karwaan' actress Kriti Kharbanda on Monday stunned her fans when she dropped her pole dancing video on Instagram. The actress is quite active on social media and has more than 7 million followers on Instagram.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Yes! I did it! And it feels so so so good! A little rough around the edges but then again, it’s a small victory and deserves a little celebration.” One of her fan pages commented, “Omg!!! Damm talented!!” The second one mentioned, “That’s simply superb keep smiling.”

Watch video:

Earlier, she had uploaded pictures of her first attempt with the caption, “My first attempt at the “figurehead” and I’m feeling rather proud!”

On her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat’s 28th birthday, Kriti Kharbanda had penned a heartfelt post on social media. She uploaded two pictures on her Instagram account and captioned them as "Heya handsome! I’m grateful for you. I really am. Today and everyday. I wish you nothing but the best in everything you do. To love, peace of mind, prosperity and happiness! I love you babe. Happy birthday @pulkitsamrat" and added a haert emoji.

The first is a black and white photograph in which Pulkit is looking dashing as he is staring into the camera. In the second adorable picture, the couple can be seen making funny facial expressions.

Kriti and Pulkit, who starred together in 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Pagalpanti' and 'Taish', have been dating for a while now. The couple also spent the lockdown together and have been sharing loved-up pictures with each other on their social media handles.

The couple had made their relationship official in November 2019 and have been together for over a year and a half. Describing her beau as ‘a very real person’ in her interview with Bangalore Mirror, when asked about tying the knot, Kriti said, "We've just been dating for a year and a half now and haven't discussed marriage nor do we plan to do it anytime soon. We're focussing on our respective careers right now. Marriage is a distant dream."