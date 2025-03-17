In an amicable decision, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan have parted ways with Siddharth Anand, who was initially set to co-produce and potentially direct Krrish 4.

Hrithik Roshan's highly anticipated film Krrish 4 has undergone a significant development, as director Siddharth Anand and his production banner Marflix have reportedly exited the project. In an amicable decision, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan have parted ways with Siddharth Anand, who was initially set to co-produce and potentially direct Krrish 4.

According to reports, Siddharth exited the project due to scheduling conflicts with his own film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. His decision to direct King after Sujoy Ghosh's exit left no room for his involvement in Krrish 4. “Siddharth is now fully occupied as both producer and director of 'King', which is scheduled to begin filming in May and continue through the end of the year. This created a timeline clash with 'Krrish 4', which was tentatively slated to commence production by the end of 2025. Rather than delaying the project further, Siddharth and the Krrish 4 team mutually decided to part ways and focus on their respective projects,” a source close to development told Peepingmoon.com.

As per earlier report, Krrish 4's budget has already shot up to Rs 700 crore making it difficult for any production house to continue with its shoot. Krrish 4 has already been delayed several times and now with the exit of Siddharth Anand, it is getting more difficult. Despite this, the film remains in active development, with Rakesh Roshan refining the script and working on a feasible budget to meet international standards. And the report further, Rakesh Roshan is not going to direct the superhero movie and has decided to 'pass on the baton.’.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand remain close and are already exploring future collaboration opportunities despite parting ways on Krrish 4. The duo is expected to announce their next project together soon, after completing their current commitments.