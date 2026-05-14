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Krishnavataram: Sanskruti Jayana admits Satyabhama is 'flawed, unapologetic', confesses if she will 'ever feel this attached to character again'

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Krishnavataram: Sanskruti Jayana admits Satyabhama is 'flawed, unapologetic', confesses if she will 'ever feel this attached to character again'

Debutant Sankruti Jayana opened up about her character Satyabhama in Krishnavataram Part 1, and reflected on how attached she is to the iconic role.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 14, 2026, 09:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Krishnavataram: Sanskruti Jayana admits Satyabhama is 'flawed, unapologetic', confesses if she will 'ever feel this attached to character again'
Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram
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Actress Sanskruti Jayana, who marked her Bollywood debut with Krishnavataram Part 1- Hridhyam, has reflected on her character, Lord Krishna's wife, Satyabhama. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram released in cinemas with a slow start, but soon it picked up pace due to the extremely positive word of mouth. As the first part of the trilogy is currently running in cinemas successfully, Sanskruti Jayana opened up about her experience of playing the iconic character. 

Satyabhama was flawed, unapologetic, but real: Sanskruti Jayana

Speaking about getting into the character’s world, she called it 'nothing short of a divine experience'. She said, "I learnt so much through this journey because Satyabhama was real, unapologetic, flawed, yet someone who loved Krishna fully and intensely. She was innocent, emotional, and so deeply human. As Sanskruti, I relate to her transformation immensely from who she was to becoming more unconditional in her love. It has been the most special role of my life, and I don’t know if I will ever feel this attached to a character again."

Sanskruti Jayana on physical and mental prep to play Satyabhama 

Sanskruti further opened up about working on body language, walk, and dialogue delivery, deeply understanding the purity of Satyabhama’s devotion towards Krishna. "I knew her love for Krishna had to reflect through my eyes. For that, I personally tried to connect closely with Krishna with complete honesty and purity. Only when something feels real within you does it reflect truthfully on screen. Through different practices, I tried to reach that emotional and spiritual space."

About Krishnavataram Part One 

Part one of a trilogy, Hridhyam, focuses on Lord Krishna's relationship with his soulmate Radha, and wives Rukmani, Satyabhama, and Jambhvanti. The movie also touches upon the events of the Mahabharata. Produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant under Creativeland Studios Entertainment, along with Athashrikatha Motion Pictures' Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar.

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