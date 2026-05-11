Krishnavataram Part 1: Yogi Adityanath makes Siddharth Gupta-starrer Lord Krishna's saga tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

The Chief Minister also directed the Information Department to organise special screenings of the film in every district so that children and youth could connect with Indian culture and heritage.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the film Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) has been made tax-free in the state after attending its special screening at the Lok Bhavan auditorium in Lucknow on Sunday. According to an official statement, the screening was organised after the expansion of the state cabinet on Sunday and was attended by Governor Anandiben Patel, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, other cabinet ministers, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and other public representatives.

The statement said the auditorium reverberated with chants of "Krishna-Krishna" and "Radhe-Radhe" during the screening. The Chief Minister also congratulated the artistes associated with the film on the stage. Adityanath said the film presents the life of Lord Krishna from a human perspective and depicts the Dwapar era, Sanatan culture and Indian traditions on a grand scale. He said stories of Radha, Rukmini and Satyabhama have also been shown in the film.

The Chief Minister also directed the Information Department to organise special screenings of the film in every district so that children and youth could connect with Indian culture and heritage. Adityanath described the occasion as a matter of pride for Governor Anandiben Patel, whose granddaughter Sanskruti plays the role of Satyabhama in the film. Patel said more films based on Indian culture and traditions should be made.

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) released on May 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film stars Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti, Sushmita Bhatt and Nivasini Krishnan in lead roles. Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Anup Soni, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi, Govind Namdev, Kumud Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma are also seen in key roles in the film. (With inputs from PTI)

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