Krishnavataram Part 1 movie review: You don't need 4000 crore, Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana's visually rich Lord Krishna saga proves it with genuine intent, novel storytelling

Krishnavataram has no big names. It's ain't backed by another major studio, but the intent is genuine. The performances are earnest, and thus, you are left emotionally satisfied with the brave retelling of Lord Krishna's teaching of love and life. Watch this film with your family.

Director: Hardik Gajjar

Star cast: Siddharth Gupta, Sushmitha Bhatt, Sanskruti Jayana, J. Karthik

Runtime: 149 mins (2hr 29mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

The plot of Krishnavataram

The first instalment of the Lord Krishna saga, Krishnavataram, narrates Madhav's (Siddharth) message of love. As Dwarkadish, Gopala is loved and devoted by Radha and Satyabhama. However, faith got him married to Rukmani. Satyabhama learns to cope with the loss, understanding the true meaning of love and sacrifice, while Krishna guides, nurtures, and even bleeds for his people. How Krishna overcomes the biggest challenges in his life, including the great war of the Mahabharata, is something you should witness on the big screen.

Before Ramayana, Krishnavataram hits out of the park

Last year, Mahavatar Narsimha surprised the moviegoers with its sheer storytelling, packaged in an impressive animated feature. Not only did the film revive a dead genre of animation, but it also restored faith in adapting devotional stories for the big screen. This year, we are all geared for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, but before that, Krishnavataram Part One- Hridyam will hit you as the biggest surprise. This adaptation retells Krishna's life from another perspective, which is rather ignored. We all see Lord Krishna as the one from the Mahabharata, or how he overpowers evil by killing his uncle Kans. But there's another side to Murari, which is full of love, affection, and empathy.

First thoughts on Krishnavataram Part One

Krishnavataram has no big names. It's ain't backed by another major studio (like Ramayana), it's made on a modest budget (literally 1/40th of Ramayana's reported budget of Rs 4000 crore), and even the buzz around the film might intrigue you to watch it. But let me tell you, you are not ready for this. Krishnavatram is a genuine attempt to bring Lord Krishna's school of thoughts about love and life, which will leave you spellbound. The intent is genuine. The performances are earnest. The canvas is visually rich and appealing. Thus, you ended up being pleasantly surprised and emotionally satisfied with the attempt.

What works for Krishnavataram?

The film is backed by an impressive storytelling that commands your attention from the first frame. The movie starts with Jackie Shroff narrating Krishna Leela to a group of Gen-Z. The story begins with Lord Krishna's final moments. We see Madhav playing the flute one last time after being hit by an arrow from a hunter who wanted to hunt a deer, but ended up hitting Madhav. The movie then chronicles his relationship with Radha, his journey from Dwarka to Kurukshetra, parting away from Radha, but accepting Rukmani, Satyabhama, and Jambavati as his life partners, teaching them and the world the true essence of love, sacrifice, and duties.

Watch the trailer of Krishnavataram

The back and forth of the narrative makes sure that your attention is undivided, which makes it a novel experience. Writers Prakash Kapadia, Hardik, and Raam Mori deserve applause for packing the film with a tight screenplay. Prakash Kapadia's dialogue also deserves a notable mention for giving us the authenticity of that era, without going overboard. The set design and costumes are among the major pluses of the movie, transporting us to another world seamlessly. Even a touch-base mention of the events that led to the Mahabharata war is worth applauding. Producer Sajan Raj Kurup also needs to be appreciated for independently backing the film, without compromising on its vision.

Performances that leave you stunned

The movie rests on the capable shoulders of Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana. As Lord Krishna, Siddharth has bagged the biggest role of his career. He reflects the calmness and with a proper dash of natkhat andaaz of Gopala, making us believe in the Almighty's journey and struggles. Taking a role is nothing less than an agnipariksha. Even a slight mistake can make it an embarrassment of a lifetime (read Prabhas in Adipurush). But Gupta passed this litmus test with flying colors. Sanskruti also shines as Satyabhama. This is the most expanded narrative on Bhama. The first half is narrated from her POV, and you end up understanding her better. Even Sushmitha Bhatt scores well by bringing Radha to the big screen. This movie ain't about Radha-Krishna, so Sushmitha has a limited scope, but leaves a lasting impression. J Karthik was also a big surprise as the main antogonist Satrajit. Jackie Shroff and Sudesh Berry appear in cameo appearances, adding the much-needed perspective and star value to the movie.

Shortcomings of the movie

Yes, this movie has a few negative marks. The movie has not been promoted enough to create a decent buzz. Such movies do require a good promotional strategy as well. Speaking about the film, it suffers from a slow pace pre-interval, to such an extent that you feel uninterested in the events. The storyline does look scattered, especially in the first half. However, the movie redeems itself in the relatively good second half. The visual effects are worth marveling at. A few AI shots do irk, but it's avoidable. You wish the Mahabharata saga could have been explored in this one. But the makers are seemingly keeping it for future parts.

Final thoughts

Krishnavataram Part One is a must-watch. It reassures the fact that you don't need 1000s of crores to bring God on the big screen. All you need is a genuine attempt to retell the immortal tale that will continue to inspire generations. Watch this film with your family.