Krishnavataram Part 1 box office collection Day 3: Siddharth Gupta's Lord Krishna saga proves power of content, shows 95% jump from Friday

Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana's Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridhyam) proved once again that a successful film doesn't need big names, but strong content.

Krishnavataram Part 1 The Heart (Hridhyam) box office collection: A good movie doesn't need a mega budget, or superstars, but strong content, backed by genuine intent. That's exactly what Krishnavataram is proving at the box office. The film, with no buzz, is now proving all the calculations wrong. After a dull start, but with strong word of mouth is now showing a great jump in the collection. Directed by Hardik Gujjar, the first instalment of the franchise narrates Lord Krishna's love and relationship with Radha, Rukmani, and Satyabhama. Despite the low promotions, the film was released in cinemas in three languages. The film received extremely positive word of mouth, and it translated into major growth over the weekend.

Krishnavataram Part 1 The Heart (Hridhyam) collection till now

As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Krishnavataram has earned Rs 2.25 crore net on Saturday, which is 95.7% jump from Friday's Rs 1.15 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 4.57 crore and total India net collections to Rs 3.82 crore so far.

Also read: Krishnavataram Part 1 movie review: You don't need 4000 crore to bring God on big screen, Siddharth Gupta's Lord Krishna saga proves it with genuine intent

Krishnavataram Part 1: Language-wise occupancy

Krishnavataram was released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. As expected, the major contribution of the film came from the Hindi version (Rs 2.15 crore), followed by Telugu (Rs 7 lakhs) and Tamil (Rs 3 lakhs). When it comes to occupancy, the average strength of the Hindi version was 27.63%, which include 11% of morning shows, 30.23% of afternoon shows, and 34.31% of the evening shows.

What lies ahead for Krishnavataram?

Going by the positive trend, the film is expected to grow higher on Sunday. The extended weekend is expected to be in the range of Rs 5-6 crore. Despite being a non-starrer, the collection of this film is restoring faith in grand storytelling.