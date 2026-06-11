Krishnavataram: Despite no superstars, stiff competition, Siddharth Gupta's Krishna saga enters 5th week, crosses Rs 55 crore

The reception to Krishnavataram: Part One Hridhyam establishes the fact that the audience will wish to get entertained by strong content and not blindly follow superstars.

Once again, the power of content won the box office battle. Despite having no bigger names, backed by a new producer, and striving in the midst of multiple releases, Krishnavataram: Part One Hridhyam has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. Released in cinemas on May 7, 2026, the film has entered its 5th week and is still running in cinemas. This is a remarkable feat in itself. In an era dominated by films backed by established stars and massive marketing campaigns, Krishnavataram has crossed the ₹55 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The reception to this film, emerging as one of the year’s most notable theatrical success stories, has further cemented faith in good cinema.

Also read: Krishnavataram Part 1 movie review: You don't need 4000 crore to bring God on big screen, Siddharth Gupta's Lord Krishna saga proves it with genuine intent

Produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant, in association with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar, and directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film was released with a relatively fresh cast led by Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan. Despite the absence of established stars and hyper-marketing campaigns, which have become a usual trope with major releases, Krishnavataram performed well in its theatrical run due to strong audience reception and positive word-of-mouth.

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The film took a slow opening, but with each passing day, the film maintained its momentum and continued competing against newer releases with comparatively limited show counts. Krishnavataram has managed to maintain momentum well into its fifth week. The film’s performance also underscores the continued viability of stories rooted in emotion, culture, and spirituality, demonstrating that content-driven cinema can still find widespread theatrical acceptance when it resonates with audiences.

As Krishnavataram continues its run in cinemas, its Rs 55 crore worldwide gross and sustained theatrical presence position it among the standout success stories of 2026, proving that compelling storytelling and audience connection can triumph over conventional industry expectations. Krishnavataram is touted to be a trilogy, and the sequels will delve deeper into the life and teachings of Lord Krishna.