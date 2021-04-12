Krishna Shroff hits back at troll asking her 'if she has no shame' for posting bikini photos

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff, on Monday, hit back at a troll who compared her to actor Tiger Shroff, her brother. Krishna reacted strongly to the troll who asked her if she has no shame in posting photos of herself in a bikini.

For the unversed, Krishna had posted several photos of herself in a white bikini top and black bottoms and captioned them saying, "Wild child." On her photo, a troll commented saying, "Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utne hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya (Madam, you are as worthless as your brother is amazing. Do you have no shame? Don't your parents see your pictures)?"

Krishna replied to him saying, "Sir, thank you so much for your concern, but you can kindly f**k off. Thank you. Someone translate my message for the dude. Thanks."

In addition to the photos, Krishna had also shared a short video on Instagram Stories, which showed her and Jackie in the pool.

On the work front, Jackie was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video film, 'Hello Charlie', in which he played an on-the-run business tycoon who disguises himself as a chimpanzee. The film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's cousin brother Aadar Jain. Before that, Jackie was seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series 'OK Computer', in which he played a cult leader. The show starred Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte and was received well by the audiences.

Tiger, on the other hand, has several projects in the pipeline, including the fourth 'Baaghi' film, the franchise-starter 'Ganapath', the Rambo remake, and the second 'Heropanti' opposite Kriti Sanon.