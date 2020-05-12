Krishna Shroff, Eban Hyams celebrate one-year 'anniversary' on Instagram live, hint at marriage plans

Krishna Shroff, yesterday, went live with her boyfriend Eban Hyams on her official Instagram account to celebrate one year of their first meeting. While both Krishna and Eban spent the first few days of the lockdown together at her sea-facing house in Mumbai, Eban is now back in Australia with his family.

In the video, Eban said, "This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us," adding that Krishna is planning to fly down to Australia ‘soon’ to spend some quality time with him and is currently waiting for her paperwork to come through. A fan was quick to ask during their live session if they were both married to which Eban said that a wedding "was on the cards".

"If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards," he said. Krishna also revealed that her father Jackie Shroff, who was away from his family and stranded at their second home near Pune due to the lockdown, "managed to get back a week ago".

Krishna and Eban first met at Soho House in Mumbai on May 11, 2019, and started dating a month later. Earlier, in an interview, Eban said that he has a lot in common with Krishna, "The personalities that we have are so similar. Sometimes, she reminds me of my mother and I want to be like my father. The qualities she has are the ones you look for. That’s what made our bond so much stronger," he had said.