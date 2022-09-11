Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Korean dance group grooves to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's songs at Thanksgiving festival, video goes viral

After the rapid popularisation of Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma across the world, a South Korean band grooved to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's songs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 09:54 PM IST

Korean dance group grooves to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's songs at Thanksgiving festival, video goes viral
Credit: Ranveer Singh-Swarnim/Instagram

Bollywood songs are trending worldwide, social media users often make reels on various Indian songs. Recently, Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma became everyone's favourite, not only fans but celebs including Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh also made reels on the song.

After the rapid popularisation of Kala Chashma across the globe, it looks like there`s another dance number that people abroad are enjoying! Recently a group of South Koreans was filmed dancing to the tunes of Deepika Padukone's song Nagada Sang Dhol and Ranveer Singh's Tattad Tattad. The video has now gone viral! Both the songs from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, had the Korean group of men and women shake their legs to it in enthusiasm.

In the clip shared by a digital creator named Swarnim, the young lot could be seen dressed in traditional outfits, acing the hook steps of both the songs!

Check the video out

Swarnim uploaded the video on Instagram and mentioned that the dance took place at an event organized to celebrate the Korean Thanksgiving Festival known as Chuseok. Swarnim further mentioned in her caption that the said festival is also called Hangavi which means mid-autumn festival or the harvest moon festival.

South Koreans enjoy a three-day holiday during the festivities. It is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon every year. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.