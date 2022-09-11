Korean dance group grooves to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's songs at Thanksgiving festival, video goes viral

Credit: Ranveer Singh-Swarnim/Instagram

Bollywood songs are trending worldwide, social media users often make reels on various Indian songs. Recently, Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma became everyone's favourite, not only fans but celebs including Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh also made reels on the song.

After the rapid popularisation of Kala Chashma across the globe, it looks like there`s another dance number that people abroad are enjoying! Recently a group of South Koreans was filmed dancing to the tunes of Deepika Padukone's song Nagada Sang Dhol and Ranveer Singh's Tattad Tattad. The video has now gone viral! Both the songs from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, had the Korean group of men and women shake their legs to it in enthusiasm.

In the clip shared by a digital creator named Swarnim, the young lot could be seen dressed in traditional outfits, acing the hook steps of both the songs!

Check the video out

Swarnim uploaded the video on Instagram and mentioned that the dance took place at an event organized to celebrate the Korean Thanksgiving Festival known as Chuseok. Swarnim further mentioned in her caption that the said festival is also called Hangavi which means mid-autumn festival or the harvest moon festival.

South Koreans enjoy a three-day holiday during the festivities. It is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon every year. (With inputs from ANI)