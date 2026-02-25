Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'

Konkona Sen Sharma said the landmark Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed rampant harassment in the Indian film industry, was a major thing to come out of the #MeToo movement but many perpetrators did not suffer any consequences.

Konkona Sen Sharma, who plays a UK doctor facing allegations of workplace sexual harassment in her new film Accused, believes that while some good has come out of the #MeToo movement, many perpetrators continue to thrive. Accused, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and also featuring Pratibha Ranta of Laapataa Ladies fame, follows the story of a same-sex married couple whose lives are upended by a scandal. Konkona, a celebrated doctor in London, is accused of sexual misconduct by her colleagues at the hospital. As scrutiny intensifies and public opinion hardens, the film explores the strains this places on her closest relationships and how quickly perception can take hold when certainty is out of reach.

The actress-filmmaker said the landmark Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed rampant harassment in the industry, was a major thing to come out of the movement but many perpetrators did not suffer any consequences. "It's just a very unfortunate situation. This is the reality we all know, we know the people who have been accused, we can see so many of them thriving. A lot of that is actually dependent on us, on all of us as a society, who we choose to work with, whose work we want to watch, how many opportunities do we give these people," Sen Sharma told PTI.

"The Hema committee has brought out a report, how many people have actually read it, how widely has it been circulated? Some good things may have come out of it, in terms of infrastructure, some committees and structures have been put in place on a film set, or in any work environment. But ultimately what comes of it, a lot of it depends on us, and how we deal with it as a society," she added.

Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, Accused is bankrolled by Dharmatic Entertainment. The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial will premiere on Netflix on February 27.

