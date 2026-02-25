FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update

Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'

Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'

Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?

Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller after rape threats

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vows action against misconduct towards Arunachali women, says' will meet victims'

Fact check: Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered heart attack, Devdas director rushed to hospital after birthday? Here's the truth: 'He went for a...'

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: PM Narendra Modi pens letter for couple, ask them to 'share responsibilities, embrace each other’s...'

Delhi to be renamed Indraprastha? BJP MP writes to Centre after Kerala's name change, here's all you need to know

DNA Fact Check: Did Jamia Millia Islamia prohibit boys and girls from standing together during Ramadan?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe?

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'

Konkona says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics

From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'

Konkona Sen Sharma said the landmark Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed rampant harassment in the Indian film industry, was a major thing to come out of the #MeToo movement but many perpetrators did not suffer any consequences.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 03:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'
Konkona Sen Sharma/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Konkona Sen Sharma, who plays a UK doctor facing allegations of workplace sexual harassment in her new film Accused, believes that while some good has come out of the #MeToo movement, many perpetrators continue to thrive. Accused, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and also featuring Pratibha Ranta of Laapataa Ladies fame, follows the story of a same-sex married couple whose lives are upended by a scandal. Konkona, a celebrated doctor in London, is accused of sexual misconduct by her colleagues at the hospital. As scrutiny intensifies and public opinion hardens, the film explores the strains this places on her closest relationships and how quickly perception can take hold when certainty is out of reach.

The actress-filmmaker said the landmark Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed rampant harassment in the industry, was a major thing to come out of the movement but many perpetrators did not suffer any consequences. "It's just a very unfortunate situation. This is the reality we all know, we know the people who have been accused, we can see so many of them thriving. A lot of that is actually dependent on us, on all of us as a society, who we choose to work with, whose work we want to watch, how many opportunities do we give these people," Sen Sharma told PTI.

"The Hema committee has brought out a report, how many people have actually read it, how widely has it been circulated? Some good things may have come out of it, in terms of infrastructure, some committees and structures have been put in place on a film set, or in any work environment. But ultimately what comes of it, a lot of it depends on us, and how we deal with it as a society," she added.

Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, Accused is bankrolled by Dharmatic Entertainment. The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial will premiere on Netflix on February 27.

READ | Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant, Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe?
Konkona Sen Sharma says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry: 'How many people have actually read Hema Committee report'
Konkona says many #MeToo accused are still 'thriving' in Indian film industry
Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Delhi is for all'
Married couple arrested for racially abusing northeast women
Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return Rs 5.7 crore days after cricketer's second marriage?
Why Delhi Court has ordered Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee to return
Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller after rape threats
Who is Princy Parikh? RJ forced to delete viral World Cup reel with David Miller
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement