Konkona Sen Sharma identifies herself as gender-neutral, says 'I don’t view myself as a woman'

Konkona Sen Sharma has impressed the audience and the critics with her critically acclaimed performances in films like 'Page 3', 'Omkara', 'Luck By Chance', and 'Talvar'. The actress recently shared in an interview how she sees herself as gender-neutral, adding that she doesn't relate to the concept and construct of gender

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar India, Konkona has said that she doesn't view herself as a woman and considers herself as completely neutral. "Even when I have to be very feminine in a film, I have to learn how to. There’s no one way of being a woman or a man or anything in between... I’ve always felt a bit androgynous", she added while talking to the leading fashion magazine.

The actress married actor Ranvir Shorey in 2010, got separated five years later, and got officially divorced in 2020. The couple is co-parents to their eleven-year-old son Haroon Shorey. In the same interview, the 'Wake Up Sid' actress added that she always tells her son to be a free-thinker. "Yes, there are certain rules he has to follow; being in a society, there is some level of tolerance he needs to learn. But in his mind, he’s free to think", the actress said. She herself added that she doesn't subscribe to conventional, societal norms, moralities, or expectations.

Konkona also said that she has learnt that cohabitation is not for herself and how it can ruin relationships. "I like having my own room, bathroom, AC, etc. And sometimes, I am nocturnal, so I need my own time to do things", she stated. She further told that one has no control over other people's behaviour and feelings, and thus one must have low expectations from others.



For the unversed, Konkona made her directorial debut with the brilliant film 'A Death In The Gunj' in 2017 that starred hugely talented actors such as Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Om Puri, Tanuja, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Ranvir Shorey. Her next film as a director is keenly awaited.