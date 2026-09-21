Konkona Sen Sharma hospitalised after dengue, shares crucial health update, asks fans to 'watch out for...'

Konkona Sen Sharma suffered from dengue and was hospitalised for it. However, the actress soon shared a photo from the hospital, assuring her fans of her health but also advising them to stay cautious.

Days after the release of her latest movie, Lust Stories 3, actress Konkona Sen Sharma suffered from dengue and was hospitalised for the same. The actor decided to put out a statement, clarifying rumours about her health, along with a piece of advice to her fans. The Ek Thi Daayan actress shared a photo from the hospital bed on her Instagram Stories and assured that she's better now, but ask fans to be careful of their surroundings.

What update did Konkona Sen Sharma share from the hospital?

In the photo, Konkona is seen on her bed, smiling and posing with a salute. She shared the photo with the caption, "Guys, watch out for dengue. Was in the hospital but better now." Later, Konkona shared photos from the Lust Stories 3 promotions. As per the reports, Konkona is taking her time to recover in the hospital, but she'll be discharged soon.

Konkona's special post for Amol Prashar

A few days back, Konkona dropped a special birthday post for her rumoured boyfriend, actor Amol Prashar. On Instagram, Konkona shared a fun video on Thursday to celebrate Amol’s 40th birthday. In the clip, the two appear together, with Konkona seemingly suggesting different ways to celebrate Amol's special day, but he appeared to turn down each idea. Konkona shared in the caption, "When it's his birthday, but he doesn't want to do anything. HBD AP."

Amol Prashar on dating rumours with Konkona Sen Sharma

While promoting his web show Gram Chikitsalay, Amol shared his thoughts on the dating rumours in an interview with Hindustan Times, and said, "No one consulted me, and instead, everyone started making assumptions. I've learned to ignore the speculation. If there's something to share, I'll post it myself on social media."

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Amol even stated that it is not necessary to name every relationship. "See, you have people in life. Kisi se aap close hote hain, aur kisi se aap zyaada close hote hain. Naming every relation is not necessary... Aap khush, samne waala khush aur gharwale khush, that’s it!" he added.