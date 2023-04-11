Konkana Sen Sharma loves Jaya Bachchan's 'no-nonsense' attitude with paparazzi, says 'I love the way she...'

Konkana Sen Sharma-Jaya Bachchan

Konkana Sen Sharma who is known for movies like Wake Up Sid, Omkara, Talwar, Life in a Metro, etc, recently talked about her Laga Chunari Mein Daag co-star Jaya Bachchan. She expressed her feelings about working with the actress and also talked about her interaction with the paparazzi.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Konkana Sen Sharma talked about Jaya Bachchan’s ‘no-nonsense attitude’ with paparazzi and said, “She’d tell us a lot of funny stories when we used to chat. I love her attitude even today when she scolds the paparazzi. I love her no-nonsense attitude. I love the way she carries herself with so much dignity, grace, and humor. She is one of the gems.”

The actress who worked with Jaya Bachchan in 2007, recalled being loved and protected by her when she got homesick and said, “I also have wonderful memories of her from Laga Chunari Mein Daag. We were shooting in Benaras (Varanasi) for so long. It was early in my career and it was one of the longest outdoor shoots. So, I was naturally homesick. She took me under her wings. And I will always be grateful. Of course, Dada (Pradeep Sarkar) and Rani Mukerji were fab. But Jaya di was special. I felt loved and protected by her warmth.”

Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, Laga Chunari Main Daag also featured Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Kunal Kapoor, and Hema Malini. The movie was released in 2007 and some of its hit songs include Hum Toh Aise Hain and Chunari Mein Daag.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan who recently celebrated her 75th birthday will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from the actress, the film also stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Amrita Puri among others in key roles. The shooting of the film is completed and is set to release on July 28, 2023.

