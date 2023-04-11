Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Konkana Sen Sharma loves Jaya Bachchan's 'no-nonsense' attitude with paparazzi, says 'I love the way she...'

Jaya Bachchan's Laga Chunari Mein Daag co-star Konkana Sen Sharma says she loves the veteran actress' 'no-nonsense attitude' with paps and shares her feelings about working with her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Konkana Sen Sharma loves Jaya Bachchan's 'no-nonsense' attitude with paparazzi, says 'I love the way she...'
Konkana Sen Sharma-Jaya Bachchan

Konkana Sen Sharma who is known for movies like Wake Up Sid, Omkara, Talwar, Life in a Metro, etc, recently talked about her Laga Chunari Mein Daag co-star Jaya Bachchan. She expressed her feelings about working with the actress and also talked about her interaction with the paparazzi.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Konkana Sen Sharma talked about Jaya Bachchan’s ‘no-nonsense attitude’ with paparazzi and said, “She’d tell us a lot of funny stories when we used to chat. I love her attitude even today when she scolds the paparazzi. I love her no-nonsense attitude. I love the way she carries herself with so much dignity, grace, and humor. She is one of the gems.”

The actress who worked with Jaya Bachchan in 2007, recalled being loved and protected by her when she got homesick and said, “I also have wonderful memories of her from Laga Chunari Mein Daag. We were shooting in Benaras (Varanasi) for so long. It was early in my career and it was one of the longest outdoor shoots. So, I was naturally homesick. She took me under her wings. And I will always be grateful. Of course, Dada (Pradeep Sarkar) and Rani Mukerji were fab. But Jaya di was special. I felt loved and protected by her warmth.”

Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, Laga Chunari Main Daag also featured Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Kunal Kapoor, and Hema Malini. The movie was released in 2007 and some of its hit songs include Hum Toh Aise Hain and Chunari Mein Daag.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan who recently celebrated her 75th birthday will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from the actress, the film also stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Amrita Puri among others in key roles.  The shooting of the film is completed and is set to release on July 28, 2023. 

Read Abhishek Bachchan shares cute picture, pens heartfelt note for Jaya Bachchan on her birthday: ‘Hope I continue to..'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.