Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal: 'There is no slot left for...'

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files has been accused of being a propaganda film to complete BJP's political agenda.

The Bengal Files, the concluding part of Vivek Agnihotri’s Files Trilogy, is based on the August 1946 Calcutta killings, which were triggered by the Muslim League’s call for Direct Action Day, leading to widespread communal violence, mass casualties, and eventually Mahatma Gandhi's peace fast at Beleghata. The film has released in cinemas across India, except for West Bengal.

A senior Eastern India Motion Picture Association official told PTI, "I cannot say why the film was not being slotted for screening in any theatres in West Bengal. It is the discretion of hall owners and multiplex owners." Navin Chokhani, the owner of Navina in south Kolkata, told PTI that the theatre is already under an arrangement to screen Baaghi 4, while Bengali film Dhumketu is also being shown. "For us, showing another film is not possible," he added.

A spokesperson of Menoka cinema said the theatre is screening The Conjuring: Last Rites and the 2024 Bengali hit Bahurupi, and has no slot left for The Bengal Files. Priya Cinema's owner Arijit Dutta said, "We have Baaghi 4 and two Bengali films, Ahana: The Light Within and Jhor, screening from September 5. There is no slot left for The Bengal Files." Multiplex chains such as PVR Inox, Cinepolis and SVF Cinemas would also not be screening the film. Their spokespersons could not be reached for a comment.

The trailer launch of the film at a hotel in Kolkata was stopped on August 17. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had then accused Agnihotri of trying to drive a wedge in society by his "propaganda" film to complete BJP's political agenda. Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files also found itself in the same controversy of being labelled "a propaganda vehicle for BJP."

