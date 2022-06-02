‘Kolkata administration killed KK': Om Puri’s ex-wife Nandita Puri levies serious allegations

Nandita Puri/Facebook

On May 31, singing legend KK passed away in Kolkata. He performed in the city for two nights in a row. Nandita Puri, Om Puri's ex-wife, has raised concerns about the conditions in which artists are forced to perform in Kolkata.

On Facebook, she wrote, "Shame on West Bengal. Kolkata killed KK and the govt. is covering up with a state farewell for their faulty Nazrul Manch; with a crowd of 7k for a 2.5k capacity, failed air conditioning; the singer perspiring profusely complained 4 times to no avail. No paramedics. No first aid. Crucial moments lost. A CBI enquiry is a must and Bollywood should boycott performing in Bengal till then (sic)."





As per the report of PTI, KK died on Tuesday night due to a massive cardiac arrest after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

"He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," the medical practitioner told PTI on condition of anonymity. The artiste could have been saved if someone had administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately after he fell unconscious, the doctor said.



He said that the singer had prolonged cardiac problems which remained unaddressed. "The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades was 100 per cent. "During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest," he said. The doctor said that excessive excitement stopped blood flow for a few moments resulting in an irregular heartbeat for a very short time.