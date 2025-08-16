'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far

‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours

Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to watch

Happy Janmashtami 2025: Top 10 wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to celebrate lord Krishna's birth

Hillary Clinton says she’d nominate US President for Nobel Peace prize only under one condition; Trump reacts, ‘Start liking her…’

Donald Trump says 'No deal until there's a deal' after Alaska talks with Vladimir Putin: 10 points

Ukrainian President Zelensky releases video statement hours before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin meet in Alaska, says, 'Ukraine is ready to...', WATCH

Kangana Ranaut trashes dating apps, live-in relationships, calls them ‘unwomanly’: 'True gutter of our...'

Video: Massive explosion shakes New York after thick black smoke engulfs Manhattan

Trump-Putin meeting: Russia says 'interested' in ending war, 'I agree with Trump but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far

Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead

‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours

‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down

Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to watch

Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours

Reflecting on her relationship with Govinda in her first vlog, Sunita Ahuja fondly recalled the first gift she received from him, a Mysore saree that she has preserved to this day.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 08:17 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has stepped into the world of vlogging, sharing her first-ever video on YouTube. In the 20-minute-long vlog, Sunita took her fans along as she travelled from Mumbai to Chandigarh to visit the Maa Mahakali and Kal Bhairav temples.

Right from the start, she made a bold statement, saying that unlike celebrities who call paparazzi for attention, she doesn’t need to because she is already famous, even calling herself the “internet queen.”

Poha for Rs 500

During her journey, Sunita shared several candid moments. On her flight, she bought a small box of poha for Rs 500 and expressed shock that the same amount could have bought her five kilos at home. She also introduced her “beta,” Mukesh, who has been with her family since the age of 14.

Reflecting on her relationship with Govinda, she fondly recalled the first gift she received from him, a Mysore saree that she has preserved to this day. Sunita also revealed how Govinda often compliments her, saying she looks like Goddess Mahalakshmi.

Sunita broke down:

The emotional highlight of the vlog came during her temple visits. For the first time in her life, Sunita rode pillion on a motorcycle to reach Maa Mahakali’s temple. There, when asked why she prayed to the goddess, she broke down in tears, recalling how she once prayed to be married to Govinda.

With her voice trembling, she said, “Whoever tries to break my home or hurt me, Maa Kali will punish them.” She also spoke about experiencing a paranormal incident where she felt someone push her, which she believed was linked to “tantra.”

Bough liquor 

Adding lighter moments to the vlog, Sunita stopped at a liquor store to buy bottles, clarifying that they were meant as offerings at her next temple visit. Later, at the Kal Bhairav temple, she urged her followers to never hurt dogs, calling them the god’s vehicle. Wrapping up the video, she shared playful banter with Mukesh, teasing him when he joked about staying back in Chandigarh.

Sharing the vlog, Sunita captioned it, “Ab mein paise chapungi” (Now I’ll earn money), signaling her enthusiasm for this new venture. Sunita and Govinda, who tied the knot in 1987, have two children, Tina and Yashvardan. Her vlog also comes in the backdrop of a tough year for the family, marked by Govinda’s accidental bullet injury and divorce rumors, which Sunita dismissed strongly, saying, “People are like dogs, they will bark.”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026 trade: How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer suspended; Here's what exactly happened
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer
Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 crore fraud case: Complainant Deepak Kothari claims 'Karza toh liya nahi...'; his audio call with businessman goes viral
Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 crore fraud case: Complainant Deepak Kothari clai
Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...
Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI says...
Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80
Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE