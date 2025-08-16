‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours

Reflecting on her relationship with Govinda in her first vlog, Sunita Ahuja fondly recalled the first gift she received from him, a Mysore saree that she has preserved to this day.

Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has stepped into the world of vlogging, sharing her first-ever video on YouTube. In the 20-minute-long vlog, Sunita took her fans along as she travelled from Mumbai to Chandigarh to visit the Maa Mahakali and Kal Bhairav temples.

Right from the start, she made a bold statement, saying that unlike celebrities who call paparazzi for attention, she doesn’t need to because she is already famous, even calling herself the “internet queen.”

Poha for Rs 500

During her journey, Sunita shared several candid moments. On her flight, she bought a small box of poha for Rs 500 and expressed shock that the same amount could have bought her five kilos at home. She also introduced her “beta,” Mukesh, who has been with her family since the age of 14.

Reflecting on her relationship with Govinda, she fondly recalled the first gift she received from him, a Mysore saree that she has preserved to this day. Sunita also revealed how Govinda often compliments her, saying she looks like Goddess Mahalakshmi.

Sunita broke down:

The emotional highlight of the vlog came during her temple visits. For the first time in her life, Sunita rode pillion on a motorcycle to reach Maa Mahakali’s temple. There, when asked why she prayed to the goddess, she broke down in tears, recalling how she once prayed to be married to Govinda.

With her voice trembling, she said, “Whoever tries to break my home or hurt me, Maa Kali will punish them.” She also spoke about experiencing a paranormal incident where she felt someone push her, which she believed was linked to “tantra.”

Bough liquor



Adding lighter moments to the vlog, Sunita stopped at a liquor store to buy bottles, clarifying that they were meant as offerings at her next temple visit. Later, at the Kal Bhairav temple, she urged her followers to never hurt dogs, calling them the god’s vehicle. Wrapping up the video, she shared playful banter with Mukesh, teasing him when he joked about staying back in Chandigarh.

Sharing the vlog, Sunita captioned it, “Ab mein paise chapungi” (Now I’ll earn money), signaling her enthusiasm for this new venture. Sunita and Govinda, who tied the knot in 1987, have two children, Tina and Yashvardan. Her vlog also comes in the backdrop of a tough year for the family, marked by Govinda’s accidental bullet injury and divorce rumors, which Sunita dismissed strongly, saying, “People are like dogs, they will bark.”