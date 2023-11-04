'Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai', says Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra talked about Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan and took a dig at it.

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is busy promoting his upcoming film UT69 based on his life when he was lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, made a comment on Karan Johar’s chat show and revealed if he will ever appear on the show.

While promoting his film and playing rapid-fire on ShareChat, Raj was asked if he would ever appear on Koffee With Karan, he said, “Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai (No one has benefitted from being on Koffee with Karan)”

On being asked which actress he would like to work with, Raj said, “Deepika Padukone is an actress I'd cast opposite myself, she’s my favourite.” Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the first episode of Karan Johar's popular show Koffee With Karan Season 8. While speaking to the host, the couple talked about their relationship, and marriage, and even shared details about their wedding.

However, netizens trolled Ranveer for telling the same story about meeting his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone on the same show. In the show's first episode, Ranveer talked about how he met Deepika in a dramatic way at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house in Mumbai. What caught everyone’s attention was that Ranveer narrated the same story of meeting Anushka Sharma when he appeared on the show with her.

Social media users trolled him for ‘copy-pasting’ the story. One of them wrote, “Basically he is a Playboy.....and like other playboys, he has some set of lines which he used to apply on each and every other girl of his life...... and Anshuka Sharma is a very intelligent woman with a standard character who doesn't accept this kind of behaviour..... and here I am not a fan of Anshuka neither I dislike Ranveer...... it's like this man behaviour reminds me of about my ex.....and the lines he uses for me.”