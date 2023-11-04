Headlines

Ananya Panday reacts after Sara Ali Khan ‘confirms’ her dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur on KWK8: 'I'm feeling...'

Jr NTR's fan builds house using bricks with actor's name engraved, see viral photos

Meet Shark Tank India's new shark, who attempted suicide after 7 job rejections, now heads Rs 1 lakh crore company

'Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai', says Raj Kundra

Narayana Murthy's epic response to 'what he does' question from Truecaller CEO wins internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jr NTR's fan builds house using bricks with actor's name engraved, see viral photos

Meet Shark Tank India's new shark, who attempted suicide after 7 job rejections, now heads Rs 1 lakh crore company

'Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai', says Raj Kundra

Diabetes tips: Foods for diabetics to eat in winter

7 benefits of intermittent fasting other than diabetes, weight loss

 10 Cheapest markets in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Jr NTR's fan builds house using bricks with actor's name engraved, see viral photos

Meet Shark Tank India's new shark, who attempted suicide after 7 job rejections, now heads Rs 1 lakh crore company

'Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai', says Raj Kundra

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai', says Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra talked about Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan and took a dig at it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is busy promoting his upcoming film UT69 based on his life when he was lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, made a comment on Karan Johar’s chat show and revealed if he will ever appear on the show.

While promoting his film and playing rapid-fire on ShareChat, Raj was asked if he would ever appear on Koffee With Karan, he said, “Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai (No one has benefitted from being on Koffee with Karan)”

On being asked which actress he would like to work with, Raj said, “Deepika Padukone is an actress I'd cast opposite myself, she’s my favourite.” Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the first episode of Karan Johar's popular show Koffee With Karan Season 8. While speaking to the host, the couple talked about their relationship, and marriage, and even shared details about their wedding.

However, netizens trolled Ranveer for telling the same story about meeting his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone on the same show. In the show's first episode, Ranveer talked about how he met Deepika in a dramatic way at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house in Mumbai. What caught everyone’s attention was that Ranveer narrated the same story of meeting Anushka Sharma when he appeared on the show with her.

Social media users trolled him for ‘copy-pasting’ the story. One of them wrote, “Basically he is a Playboy.....and like other playboys, he has some set of lines which he used to apply on each and every other girl of his life...... and Anshuka Sharma is a very intelligent woman with a standard character who doesn't accept this kind of behaviour..... and here I am not a fan of Anshuka neither I dislike Ranveer...... it's like this man behaviour reminds me of about my ex.....and the lines he uses for me.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jio World Plaza: List of international brands coming to India for the first time in Mukesh Ambani's mega mall

Elvish Yadav FIR explained: How snake venom has become substitute for drugs at high-end rave parties in India

Shubman Gill photos with Orry at Mukesh Ambani’s party go viral, netizens say ‘add Ishan Kishan too’

Meet engineer who bagged AIR 67 in UPSC without coaching; her exam score was...

Chhattisgarh polls: Amit Shah unveils BJP manifesto, promises agri scheme, Rs 12000 annually for married women

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE