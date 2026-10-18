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Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay Deverakonda reveals Rashmika Mandanna asked him to marry her '100 times', says he's 'not an a**hole'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will be the second guests on the second episode of the final season of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 9. The Ranabaali couple will be seen talking about their marriage and Rashmika is seen picking Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor in the rapid fire round.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 01:57 PM IST

Koffee With Karan 9: Vijay Deverakonda reveals Rashmika Mandanna asked him to marry her '100 times', says he's 'not an a**hole'
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan 9
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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to make their first joint appearance as a married couple on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 9 on October 21. After opening the season with Salman Khan, the filmmaker has unveiled a new promo featuring the newlyweds as the second guests on the second episode of the final seaon. While this marks Rashmika's debut on the popular celebrity chat show, Vijay previously appeared in Season 7 alongside his Liger co-star Ananya Panday.

Vijay Deverakonda never proposed to Rashmika Mandanna

In the promo, Karan Johar asks the couple whether there was a proposal before they decided to get married. Rashmika shakes her head, prompting Vijay to reveal how things unfolded between them. He says, "She was like, 'Let's get married.' I was like, 'Okay, you have asked me a 100 times.'" When Karan asks Rashmika whether she really asked him 100 times, she clarifies, "I asked him for an entire year." Vijay then quips, "I am not an a**hole," sending the trio into laughter.

Rashmika Mandanna picks Allu Arjun over Ranbir Kapoor

The promo also offers a glimpse of the rapid fire round, where Karan asks Rashmika to choose between her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun and Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Without hesitation, the actress picks Allu Arjun. In another playful exchange, Karan asks Vijay who, besides Rashmika, shares the best on-screen chemistry with him. Rashmika immediately cuts in with a firm "Nobody." Playing along, Vijay states, "Rule no. 101 of marriage: Always agree with the wife."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Vijay Deverakond and Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with each other at an intimate ceremony at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur on Thursday, February 26. After sharing the screen space with each other in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, the couple were recently seen together in Ranabaali, which hit theaters on October 16. New episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 9 drop every Wednesday at 7 PM, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Also Read - Spirit postponed: Prabhas film sets box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2 on Diwali 2027

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