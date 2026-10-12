Koffee with Karan 9: Salman Khan to kickstart Karan Johar's last season of popular chat show, hints juicy reveal: 'Kahi bhi ja sakta hai'

Karan Johar will bring the final season of Koffee With Karan, with Salman Khan, and the filmmaker-host Karan Johar admitted, "You don't start the final Koffee without Bhai."

The last season of the popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' is expected to have a blockbuster opening as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to arrive as the first guest on the show. Karan Johar shared a video on his Instagram handle which featured Salman Khan on the sets of the upcoming season of 'Koffee With Karan.'

While sharing the announcement, the filmmaker wrote, "One last time. A koffee with the one & only bhaii. Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming from 14th October onwards."

This is not the first time Salman Khan will be sitting on a Koffee with Karan couch. He has previously appeared on the show two times. Once with his father, Salim Khan, and another time alongside Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. On September 30, filmmaker Karan Johar announced the last season of his popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' with an emotionally driven message recalling the origins of the project and the disadvantages associated with it.

From the very first season in 2004, this iconic chat show has brought together India's biggest stars and, in the process, captured an ever-changing world of relationships, fame, ambition and celebrity.

The numerous seasons of the show gave several headlines, memes, debates and enduring memories for its viewers and the fans of Bollywood. Now, Karan Johar is raising his mug one last time and has decided to bring this journey to a close. In an emotionally charged announcement, Karan looks back at the journey that has been as unpredictable, irreverent and unforgettable as the show itself, acknowledging the controversies, conjecture, trolling and conversations that have followed Koffee With Karan, while also recognising the extraordinary love that has kept audiences returning to the couch year after year.

While addressing his fans, Karan Johar said, "I think it was June 2004 where I told my dad that I really want to host a talk show, and I want to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal, candid chat with them. And he looked at me, he said...'Karan you going to call your friends and chat with them. You do it every day. Who is going to pay you for that'. He passed away that month itself, actually on the 26th of June."

He added, "The very first day I shot for it was August 16th, 2004, and I'm here now, eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later. A lot happened. I called lovers, I called friends, I called families, I called lovers who then went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons. I'm living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word."

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The filmmaker became emotional at the end of the video and said, "But whatever it was, I know the show gave me so much. I reached a point of time in my life where I realised that all good things have to come to an end. With a kind of heavy heart, I have to say that this will be my very last season of Koffee with Karan."

He added, "There will be trolls, there will be comments, there will be posts, and I'm ready to take that on. But within all of that and beneath all of that, I know there is still abundant love for this cup of coffee. So join me in my last season of Coffee with Karan and have that one last cup of coffee with me."

The final season is set to stream from October 14 on Jio Hotstar. The previous seasons of the show featured superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Chopra and others.