Koffee With Karan 9: Kiara Advani reveals her date-night condition with Sidharth Malhotra after second pregnancy

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to make their couple debut on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 9. In the promo, Kiara shares a cheeky response about date nights with Sidharth following their second pregnancy announcement.

Fresh off announcing their second pregnancy, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to make their first joint television appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 9. The couple will bring their trademark chemistry and playful banter to the Karan Johar-hosted chat show. The highlight of the promo was Kiara Advani's cheeky take on date nights with husband Sidharth Malhotra following their second pregnancy announcement.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan 9

In the promo, Sidharth and Kiara look back at their fairytale wedding, with Karan recalling a hilarious incident involving Shahid Kapoor, who was apparently thrown off the stage when he tried to join the filmmaker during his performance. The conversation soon takes a cheekier turn when Karan asks the couple which of their on-screen characters they would like to roleplay. Sidharth is quick with his response, joking, "We don't want to bring our work home and certainly not to our bedroom." Karan then asks what they do to ensure their date nights don't end with dessert. Kiara, who is expecting their second child, responds with a witty "Ab bass ho gaya!" while holding her baby bump, leaving little room for further explanation.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani relationship

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first met while shooting for Shershaah (2021), and their on-screen chemistry eventually blossomed into a real-life romance. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025. On October 7, 2026, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child through a heartwarming social media post featuring their daughter's tiny hand alongside theirs.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's KWK 9 episode streaming details

Meanwhile, the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, will start streaming on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar from 7 pm on November 11.



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