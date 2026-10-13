Koffee With Karan 9: Karan Johar brings back his millon-dollar question for Salman Khan, asks him 'are you still a virgin?'

Salman Khan returns as the first guest of Koffee With Karan Season 9, where Karan Johar revisits his viral virginity confession. The actor also discusses Bollywood's changing culture, social media, his health and career as the talk show returns for its final season on JioHotstar.

Some questions never lose their relevance, and Salman Khan is finding that out once again. In the promo for Koffee With Karan Season 9, shared on Tuesday, filmmaker Karan Johar revisits one of the talk show's most viral moments by asking the superstar, "Are you still a virgin?", to which the Sultan star responds, "Karan, control yaar."

Salman Khan revisits his viral virginity confession

The question brings back memories of Salman's appearance on the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan Season 4, when Karan asked the actor whether he was a virgin. Salman answered in the affirmative, adding that he was saving himself for his future bride. The exchange became one of the most talked-about moments in the show's history.

The Koffee With Karan Season 9 opener will mark Salman's third appearance on the talk show, and the new episode promises more playful banter between the actor and filmmaker. At one point, Salman takes over Karan's seat, turning the tables on the host. He also questions whether the show is really coming to an end, suggesting that Karan might be using the announcement to persuade celebrities to appear on the final season. "Aisa toh nahi hai na ki last season bol bol ke you've got all of us to do Koffee with Karan," Salman asks. After Karan assures him that he will not return with another season, the actor responds with a playful plea, "Karan, tussi naa jaao."

Salman Khan on Bollywood's changing landscape

Beyond the nostalgia and humour, the episode will see Salman reflect on how Bollywood has changed over the years. The actor shares his views on paparazzi culture, social media branding and the industry's growing emphasis on appearances. He will also discuss his physical transformation, recent health setbacks, personal life and career longevity, offering viewers a glimpse into his experiences in the film industry.

When and where to watch Koffee With Karan Season 9

Announcing the new season on social media, Karan wrote, "Brewing our final Koffee. Catch the first episode of the last season tomorrow at 7 PM, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar." The ninth and the final season of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on JioHotstar, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday at 7 PM.

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