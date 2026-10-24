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KWK 9: Janhvi Kapoor gained weight after Karan Johar stopped talking to her, Varun Dhawan calls him 'Bachchan from K3G'

With their easy camaraderie, witty one-liners and hilarious revelations, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor promise an entertaining episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

KWK 9: Janhvi Kapoor gained weight after Karan Johar stopped talking to her, Varun Dhawan calls him 'Bachchan from K3G'
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan 9
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After Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda in the first two episodes, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will bring their playful chemistry to the Koffee couch as they will join Karan Johar for the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. From cheeky jabs and hilarious impressions to a surprise appearance by Arjun Kapoor, the promo offers a glimpse into an episode packed with unfiltered confessions and laughter.

The fun kicks off when Varun and Janhvi revisit the time Karan stopped talking to them. Janhvi recalls gaining weight during their fallout, while Varun calls the filmmaker "very dramatic" and mimics his iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham persona, quipping, "You became Bachchan from K3G...Main bada hoon, mujhe haq hai."

The banter gets even better when Arjun makes a surprise appearance. During the rapid fire round, Varun jokingly names Arjun as his go-to person for both career and marriage advice. Janhvi, meanwhile, reveals that Ravi Kishan's Instagram account is her favourite, amusingly referencing his famous dialogue, "Naam ya Daam.. Naam because money follows my brother."

With their easy camaraderie, witty one-liners and hilarious revelations, Varun, Janhvi and Arjun promise an entertaining episode of the celebrity chat show. The third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, will start streaming on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar from 7 pm on October 28.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch

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