Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh reveals he 'went through a lot' after his three consecutive 'major' flops

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh reveals he 'went through a lot' after his three consecutive 'major' flops

In the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh opened up on how dealt with his three consecutive major flops 83, Jayeshbha Jordaar, and Cirkus.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Before his latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani became a huge hit earning more than Rs 350 crore at the global box office, Ranveer Singh had a rough patch in his career when his three consecutive films 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus turned out to be major flops. In the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, the actor revealed that he 'went through a lot' after three back-to-back failures.

Talking about his 2021 release 83 in which he portrayed the Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev, Ranveer said, "Let me take you back to the pandemic. Coming out of the pandemic, we had this lovely film 83 (2021) which everybody loved. It just released at the wrong time. 48 hours before the release, we lost key markets because they all shut down due to Omicron. Unfortunately, a lovely film had the stigma of being a commercial underperformer."

In 2022, his first release was the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Sharing his thoughts on why it didn't work at the box office, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor said, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar was again, a lovely, well-intentioned film which ultimately found its audience on streaming which, in the post-pandemic climate, it’s where it belongs."

Lastly, 83 released in December 2022 and was dubbed one of the worst movies last year. Reflecting on its failure, the actor stated, "In Cirkus, I had limited contribution and limited responsibility. So, I can’t really beat myself up over it. Having said that, I had not seen three major flops in a row. So, it was new to me and I wasn't at my best, especially three months after Cirkus."

Ranveer concluded that he came to terms with these three failures and came out of them with more gratitude in his heart as he concluded, "But then, I came to terms with everything that’s happening with me and around me and I’ve been fine. I have come out of it with more gratitude in my heart than ever before. I look at my life and I see blessings and abundance. I’m still here, doing what I love to do for a living. I look at my life and only see blessing."

Ranveer's last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had him sharing scren space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The romantic comedy drama was directed by Koffee With Karan's host Karan Johar. The film also featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

READ | Karan Johar wants to remake this blockbuster romantic drama with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE