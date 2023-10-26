Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh reveals he 'went through a lot' after his three consecutive 'major' flops

In the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh opened up on how dealt with his three consecutive major flops 83, Jayeshbha Jordaar, and Cirkus.

Before his latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani became a huge hit earning more than Rs 350 crore at the global box office, Ranveer Singh had a rough patch in his career when his three consecutive films 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus turned out to be major flops. In the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, the actor revealed that he 'went through a lot' after three back-to-back failures.



Talking about his 2021 release 83 in which he portrayed the Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev, Ranveer said, "Let me take you back to the pandemic. Coming out of the pandemic, we had this lovely film 83 (2021) which everybody loved. It just released at the wrong time. 48 hours before the release, we lost key markets because they all shut down due to Omicron. Unfortunately, a lovely film had the stigma of being a commercial underperformer."

In 2022, his first release was the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Sharing his thoughts on why it didn't work at the box office, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor said, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar was again, a lovely, well-intentioned film which ultimately found its audience on streaming which, in the post-pandemic climate, it’s where it belongs."

Lastly, 83 released in December 2022 and was dubbed one of the worst movies last year. Reflecting on its failure, the actor stated, "In Cirkus, I had limited contribution and limited responsibility. So, I can’t really beat myself up over it. Having said that, I had not seen three major flops in a row. So, it was new to me and I wasn't at my best, especially three months after Cirkus."

Ranveer concluded that he came to terms with these three failures and came out of them with more gratitude in his heart as he concluded, "But then, I came to terms with everything that’s happening with me and around me and I’ve been fine. I have come out of it with more gratitude in my heart than ever before. I look at my life and I see blessings and abundance. I’m still here, doing what I love to do for a living. I look at my life and only see blessing."

Ranveer's last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had him sharing scren space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The romantic comedy drama was directed by Koffee With Karan's host Karan Johar. The film also featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.



