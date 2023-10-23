Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh calls Karan Johar ‘tharki uncle’, watch Deepika Padukone's reaction

Headlines

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Virat Kohli can’t be called a finisher like Dhoni and Bevan, Gautam Gambhir explains why

Israel drops bombs near schools, mosques in Gaza to target Hamas; death toll crosses 6000

Meet India's richest cricketer, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, owns India's largest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Meet India's richest cricketer, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, owns India's largest...

Muslim Bollywood actors who adopted Hindu screen names

Health benefits of Tulsi seeds

Bollywood actors with most filmfare awards

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Bombay High Court rejects ban on Pakistani artistes in India; can Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atif return to Bollywood now?

Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh calls Karan Johar ‘tharki uncle’, watch Deepika Padukone's reaction

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh calls Karan Johar ‘tharki uncle’, watch Deepika Padukone's reaction

Ranveer Singh calls Karan Johar 'tharki uncle' in Koffee With Karan 8 promo video, hearing this Deepika Padukone starts laughing.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Monday, Karan Johar dropped a new promo video of Koffee With Karan 8 in which Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen having a fun conversation with the host. In the promo clip, Ranveer can be heard calling Karan 'tharki uncle'. 

Sharing the promo, he wrote, “They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!”

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Meanwhile, as per reports that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone would reveal their wedding video for the first time on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. The show is set to feature previously unseen footage from Deepika and Ranveer's 2018 wedding, which was a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will be the first guests on the upcoming eighth season of Koffee With Karan. The show is scheduled to start on October 26 and will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In addition to her appearance on the show, Deepika Padukone has upcoming film projects. She will be seen in the movie Fighter, where she shares the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is set to release on January 25, 2024. Deepika will also play the role of the lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3, which features Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar and is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Cup 2023: Fifties from Pathum Nissanka, Samarawickrama guide Sri Lanka to 5-wicket win vs Netherlands

'I'll respond to this in english as...': Rahul Dravid on ICC's average pitch ratings for World Cup venues

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand Match 21

Meet man who bought one of Delhi’s most expensive bungalows for Rs 127 crore, founder of Rs 6750 crore company

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE