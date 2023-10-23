Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh calls Karan Johar ‘tharki uncle’, watch Deepika Padukone's reaction

Ranveer Singh calls Karan Johar 'tharki uncle' in Koffee With Karan 8 promo video, hearing this Deepika Padukone starts laughing.

On Monday, Karan Johar dropped a new promo video of Koffee With Karan 8 in which Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen having a fun conversation with the host. In the promo clip, Ranveer can be heard calling Karan 'tharki uncle'.

Sharing the promo, he wrote, “They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!”

Meanwhile, as per reports that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone would reveal their wedding video for the first time on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. The show is set to feature previously unseen footage from Deepika and Ranveer's 2018 wedding, which was a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will be the first guests on the upcoming eighth season of Koffee With Karan. The show is scheduled to start on October 26 and will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In addition to her appearance on the show, Deepika Padukone has upcoming film projects. She will be seen in the movie Fighter, where she shares the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is set to release on January 25, 2024. Deepika will also play the role of the lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3, which features Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar and is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.