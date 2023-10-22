Headlines

Bollywood

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has better chemistry with this actor other than Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grace Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 8 together for the very first time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to grace Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan season 8 together. The promo of the show shares a glimpse of Deepika and Ranveer enjoying the show and answering some questions. 

In the Promo, Karan Johar can be seen giving a warm welcome to the ‘royalties’ Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sharing the couch on Koffee With Karan for the very first time. The promo video gives a glimpse of Deepika Padukone answering if she will date Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh’s character from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani). The actress says ‘I am married to Rocky Randhawa.” The host further asks her who she thinks she has better chemistry with other than Ranveer Singh on screen, to which she replies, “I think with Hrithik Roshan, our movie is coming, you’ll get to see it.” 

Netizens also reacted to the promo video and showered love on the couple. One of the comments read, “they are the hottest.” another wrote, “oh they look insanely hot.” Another wrote, “eagerly waiting to see Patty and Mini in Fighter.”

There were reports that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will unveil their wedding video at Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan for the first time. As per the source, the unseen visuals from Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding from 2018 will also be played on the show for the first time ever.

The couple who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018, with very close family and friends in attendance, will be the very first guest at Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8 and fans can’t keep calm as the show starts from October 26 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Fighter. She will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the movie. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. Not only this, The actress will be seen as the lady Singham in Rohi Shetty’s Singham 3 which also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

