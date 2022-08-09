Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor gets Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra's title wrong, calls it 'Shiva Number 1'

Sonam Kapor-Brahmasta/File photos

Koffee With Karan 7: Spilling the beans on life, love, family and work, this Raksha Bandhan, Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar welcomes charismatic cousins Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor as the duo storm the couch with their heartfelt stories from childhood to adulthood. Marking her fourth stint on the couch, an unreserved mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja does what she has always done best - stir the pots of steaming conversations while looking drop-dead gorgeous.

A couch veteran and the one name that is on every celeb's calling list to shout out "Hey, Karan - its me!", Arjun Kapoor brings his natural suave to this season.



When Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals about her brother's 'dating life' with an explosive statement and several others in tow, it is no wonder Arjun Kapoor is seen woefully saying, "Why does it feel like I have been called on the show to be trolled by Sonam!"

The new ‘trolling’ segment revealed quite a few things but the highlight was when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja asked Arjun Kapoor what is the most annoying thing about her, he said "You don’t wait for anybody else to give you a compliment, you just give yourself a compliment. Am I not looking good? Am I not looking gorgeous in this dress? I am looking beautiful." Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s savage response to this will definitely make you ROFL as she said "It comes from being Anil Kapoor’s daughter."

When host Karan Johar asks Sonam Kapoor 'the man of the moment is?', Sonam is heard answering 'Ranbir (Kapoor) is the best. She then goes onto say, "...because I'm seeing him everywhere, he's promoting Ayan's (Mukerji) film." Karan then questions Sonam, "...which is?" and the Neerja star replies saying, "Shiva...number 1."

On hearing Sonam's reply, Karan starts laughing and Arjun is heard saying 'you're the best ya Sonam" as he covers his face smiling.

Bringing an all-new side to celebrity kinship, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor wholesomely bring before viewers a funny, candid Tom and Jerry dynamic for viewers to enjoy and fall in love with.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar every Thursday at 12 am.