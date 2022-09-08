KWK7: Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday getting trolled for his nepotism comment, says 'it was my truth...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday/Instagram

Koffee With Karan 7: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently made his debut on popular talk show Koffee With Karan season 7. Siddhant was accompanied by his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and the three marked the first trio appearance of this season on the show.

While the trio discussed bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat, Siddhant was also questioned about his famous remark on nepotism which came as a response to Ananya Panday's 'struggle' statement that had become a talking point back in the day. Ananya Panday was brutally trolled for her remarks. And now, Siddhant has reacted to Ananya getting the bitter end of the statement made by him in response to her statement.

Karan Johar asked Siddhanth, "Sid, you know your statement on that round table about nepotism with Ananya, your comment came from a really strong place in your heart. She got the bitter end, what was your feeling right after that?"

In reply, Siddhant said, "I mean there was no intention to kind of harm anybody or cause any kind of hurt. I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because I mean yes, you know it's been a bit difficult. It's always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle of acceptance. It takes a while. That's my observation, that was my truth. But having said that, it’s a talk which will keep going on -Nepotism. We just can't keep complaining about it."

For the unversed, in 2020, during a round table discussion, Ananya Panday had spoken of her share of struggle in finding her footing in the film industry despite her dad being an actor. She had said, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle." Siddhant had instantly quipped, "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai."

Ananya had received a lot of backlash for speaking about 'struggle' whilst being a star kid. However, there seems to be no animosity between the two actors because of the comments and its repercussions since Siddhant and Ananya were recently seen onscreen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. Furthermore, the two will be seen in the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, directed by Arjun Varain Singh.