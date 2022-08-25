Search icon
Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani reveals she wants Sidharth Malhotra's ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt in her bride squad

Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani made a surprising revelation about her marriage plans, and it left host Karan Johar surprised.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani-Alia Bhatt

Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor made Karan Johar's chat show interesting by spilling some beans about professional and personal life. Kirara Advani did make some honest confessions, and she also opened up a little about her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. 

During the rapid-fire segment, Karan asked Kiara to name a celebrity she would like to have in her bride squad. Kiara instantly added that she would like Sidharth's ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt in her squad, "I'd really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her. She is so cute.” Karan got surprised by Advani's reply, and further asked, “In your bride squad? Marrying Sidharth Malhotra?” Kiara agreed, "it’s a bit (much)." The host appreciated Kiara's reply, and he thinks it might be a ‘cool’ and a 'lovely moment.'

READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani admits she's 'more than close friends' with Sidharth Malhotra

During the same segment, Kiara tried to pitch in for becoming Dharma Productions' favourite. Karan asked Advani to share a rumour about her, that she wish to be true. The Good Newwz star added, "There's this rumour that I'm the blue-eyed girl of Dharma. And that every film that Dharma is doing, Karan offers me. But after Juggjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera, you've not given me another film but you've also announced your own directorial.” 

While Karan Johar spills the beans around Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding rumours, Kiara openly admits that the two actors are "more-than close friends." When Karan pokes a question on marriage, Kiara takes the conversation further, revealing that she believes in the institution of marriage. "I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening," she adds. Considering the news is almost confirmed,  Karan and Shahid say they would dance together to the song 'Dola Re Dola' whenever the marriage happens and confirm their invitation to Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, and she's also been a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

 

