Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani admits she's 'more than close friends' with Sidharth Malhotra

Koffee With Karan season 7: Host Karan Johar also spills the beans around Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding rumours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani admits she's 'more than close friends' with Sidharth Malhotra
Koffee With Karan-Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani/PR handout

Koffee With Karan season 7: Host Karan Johar is known for manifesting many Bollywood love stories on the couch of Koffee With Karan. Some are married or dating, and others are still figuring out their status. Well, in the eighth episode of the season 7 of Koffee With Karan, the manifestation king strikes again after his episode with Siddharth Malhotra. Are you still guessing the guests for this week? The wait is finally over as show debutant and the exceptionally talented star Kiara Advani, along with versatile actor Shahid Kapoor, grace the couch in the eighth episode. With sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor bring their honest, candid side to the couch.

While Karan Johar spills the beans around Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding rumours, Kiara openly admits that the two actors are "more-than close friends." When Karan pokes a question on marriage, Kiara takes the conversation further, revealing that she believes in the institution of marriage. "I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening," she adds.

READ: Mona Singh reacts to controversy over 'malaria' dialogue in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'I think people...'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Considering the news is almost confirmed,  Karan and Shahid say they would dance together to the song 'Dola Re Dola' whenever the marriage happens and confirm their invitation to Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.  

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar with newer segments and the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars every Thursday at 12 midnight.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patna: Stones pelted at the convoy of Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.