Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani admits she's 'more than close friends' with Sidharth Malhotra

Koffee With Karan-Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani/PR handout

Koffee With Karan season 7: Host Karan Johar is known for manifesting many Bollywood love stories on the couch of Koffee With Karan. Some are married or dating, and others are still figuring out their status. Well, in the eighth episode of the season 7 of Koffee With Karan, the manifestation king strikes again after his episode with Siddharth Malhotra. Are you still guessing the guests for this week? The wait is finally over as show debutant and the exceptionally talented star Kiara Advani, along with versatile actor Shahid Kapoor, grace the couch in the eighth episode. With sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor bring their honest, candid side to the couch.

While Karan Johar spills the beans around Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding rumours, Kiara openly admits that the two actors are "more-than close friends." When Karan pokes a question on marriage, Kiara takes the conversation further, revealing that she believes in the institution of marriage. "I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening," she adds.

READ: Mona Singh reacts to controversy over 'malaria' dialogue in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'I think people...'

Considering the news is almost confirmed, Karan and Shahid say they would dance together to the song 'Dola Re Dola' whenever the marriage happens and confirm their invitation to Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar with newer segments and the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars every Thursday at 12 midnight.