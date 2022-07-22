Koffee with Karan 7: Kartik Aaryan reacts to Ranveer Singh impersonating him, says 'he is watching my videos'

Credit: Ranveer Singh-Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Ranveer Singh recently appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan season 7, with Alia Bhatt. They were the first guests of this season. Dil Dhadakne Do actor was seen impersonating various Bollywood actors including Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Hrithik Roshan on the show.

In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan talked about Ranveer Singh impersonating him and said that he liked him. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he stated, “I didn't see the episode but I have seen the video of Ranveer, and yeah, he is really watching my videos. He was good.” He was happy to see Ranveer Singh mimicking him.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh posed naked for his most recent shoot for the Paper magazine cover. Ranveer is clicked on a Turkish rug wearing nothing but his birthday suit. He was seen striking many poses too.

In the interview with the magazine, Ranveer discusses his work, his style, and his general comfort level with being naked. Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on nepotism in Tollywood, says 'once you are in the game...'

"It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn fucking naked. You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable."

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada. His next will battle it out with Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Aaryan's upcoming film was originally scheduled to release in November. But now, the film has been postponed to next year's Valentine's Day weekend, February 10, 2023. He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani.

On the same date, Karan Johar marks his return as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the leads. Dharma production had announced the official release date months back, and now Kartik has made that weekend more interesting with his film. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in Freddy, and Hansal Mehta's Captain India.