Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor talks about his relationship with Malaika Arora, says 'if there is genuine love...'

In conversation with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, Arjun Kapoor also discussed his romance with Malaika Arora.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

File Photo

Sonam and Arjun Kapoor, a brother and sister duo from the Kapoor family, appeared on the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. With her brother Arjun Kapoor, the soon-to-be mother made some startling revelations. Sonam made her first on-screen appearance since announcing her pregnancy and her first appearance alongside brother Arjun on Karan Johar's show. There were several funny and enjoyable moments in this episode. In the conversation, Arjun Kapoor also discussed his romance with Malaika Arora.

Karan asked Arjun, "Why did he feel the need to take baby steps in bringing in his relationship with Malaika Arora out?"

Arjun Kapoor said, "I think somewhere I have lived the life being on the other end of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed or dysfunctional situation where things were not the easiest being a son, having to see what was going on around and having an understanding of it but still having to respect and accept. So, somewhere there was an understanding. So, somewhere, there was an understanding in my head about how I should try and ease everybody into it, including the first people around us. It's very important. I mean, I can't just jump on her and it has to be done... Because sometimes the first reaction, can be of anybody who cares about you might just be 'what do you mean' but if you ease them, they'll also start understanding that there is love."

Arjun further said, "I think at the end of the, if there is genuine love, there is compatibility and ease... I am like that as a person, I will always think about everybody else first because it is my choice to be with her but I cannot expect everybody to understand it and accept it easily. It has to be allowed to grow first, give a stature...I have to give regard to the relationship, and the people around and ease everybody into it. I had to do that including public eye...there are baby steps... But meeting my dadi was the last step of it all."

For the unversed, in 2019, the couple made their relationship official.

