Koena Mitra, who became popular with her hit song Saki Saki, has been away from the public eye for some time. She made a brief return to the spotlight on Bigg Boss Season 13, where she opened up about her past and shared the reasons behind her decision to step back from the limelight.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Koena Mitra shared with her fellow contestants, "I was very young when I moved out and started working. My parents never expected me to leave Bengal. Since childhood, they believed that whatever I do, I would do it from there."

Koena Mitra once opened up about her painful past, revealing that her former boyfriend physically and emotionally abused her, leaving her with deep trauma. She highlighted the importance of speaking out against abuse and seeking help to heal from such experiences.

Koena Mitra dated a Turkish man, a senior pilot, but their relationship ended in 2010. During her time on Bigg Boss, Koena revealed that her boyfriend was very possessive.

He once locked her in the bathroom to stop her from attending an event because he didn’t want her to work. He also insisted she visit his parents in Turkey and later threatened to burn her passport after marriage to ensure she couldn’t leave him. Koena shared that after this harrowing experience, she decided to stay single.

In 2010, Koena Mitra underwent plastic surgery that went wrong, causing her bones to swell. In a 2013 interview with TOI, she explained that even doctors couldn’t do much, and only medicine and prayers could help her recover. The changes to her face made it difficult for her to smile, and she faced rejection from friends when she tried to go out. Despite the hardships, Koena considers herself courageous for speaking out about her difficult experience.

Koena Mitra was convicted in a cheque bounce case by a Mumbai court on July 6 and sentenced to six months in prison. She was also ordered to pay Rs 4.64 lakh in compensation to the complainant, model Poonam Sethi. Koena had borrowed Rs 22 lakh from Poonam but failed to repay the full amount. When a Rs 3 lakh cheque issued by Koena bounced, Poonam filed a legal notice in 2013. At the time, Koena claimed that she was being framed and that the case was false.