Bollywood

This actress was abused, threatened and kidnapped by her boyfriend, sent to jail; she is now...

This actress was kidnapped by a very possessive boyfriend who didn't want her to work.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 08:33 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This actress was abused, threatened and kidnapped by her boyfriend, sent to jail; she is now...
Image credit: Instagram
Koena Mitra, who gained fame with her song Saki Saki, has been out of the spotlight for a while. She appeared on Bigg Boss Season 13, where she discussed her past and explained why she stepped away from the limelight.

She ran away from home

While talking to her co-contestants inside the Bigg Boss house, Koena Mitra revealed, "I was very young when I moved out of the house and started working. My parents never imagined that I would leave Bengal. Since childhood, they thought that whatever I do, I would do it from there."

Was kidnapped by her boyfriend 

Koena Mitra once revealed that her former boyfriend abused her physically and emotionally, causing her a lot of pain and trauma. This difficult experience emphasised the need to speak out against abuse and seek help.

Koena Mitra once dated a Turkish man who was a senior pilot, but their relationship ended in 2010. On Bigg Boss, Koena revealed that her boyfriend was very possessive. He once locked her in the bathroom to stop her from attending an event because he didn't want her to work. He also insisted that she visit his parents in Turkey, and later even threatened to burn her passport after they got married so that she could never leave him. Koena shared that after this traumatic experience, she has remained single.

Plastic surgery ruined her face

In 2010, Koena Mitra underwent plastic surgery, but it went wrong, causing her bones to swell. In a 2013 interview with TOI, she mentioned that even the doctors couldn't help much and said only medicine and prayers could work. With her altered face, which made it hard for her to even smile, she faced rejection from many friends when she tried to go out. Despite this, Koena considers herself brave for openly talking about her experience.

Was sent to jail

Koena Mitra was convicted in a cheque bounce case and sentenced to six months of imprisonment by a Mumbai court on July 6. She was also ordered to pay Rs 4.64 lakh in compensation to model Poonam Sethi, the complainant. Koena had borrowed Rs 22 lakh from Poonam over time but failed to repay the full amount. When a cheque for Rs 3 lakh that Koena issued to Poonam bounced, the model filed a legal notice in 2013. Koena claimed at the time that she was being framed and that the case was false.

