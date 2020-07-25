Koena Mitra fake Instagram account: Actor to record statement with Mumbai Crime Branch

Koena Mitra, who had filed a cybercrime complaint with Mumbai Crime Branch against a fake account on Instagram, will now record her statement on July 26, 2020. The crime branch had identified a person named Sahil Khan who created a fake account in the name of Koena Mitra and posted adult content on the page.

Koena approached Mumbai Crime Branch after filing a complaint with the Oshiwara Mumbai Police on July 7. She had previously taken to Twitter to bring the case to limelight. The actor, last seen in 'Bigg Boss 13', tweeted, "You think it’s a fan club? Do you mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name? These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn’t a crime then what is it?"

Questioning about Sahil and Sana Khan, she had further penned, "Both objectionable. First of all, It’s not a fan club. Not an FC page. Who’s Sahil and Sana khan? They are running a YouTube channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting."

The case is being investigated in relation to the fake social media followers which allegedly are paid by celebs through a few organisations.

Mumbai Police recently busted a racket involving paying people to increase their followers on social media. Apart from Bollywood actors, sports personalities and some high profile builders (all accounting to 176 high-profile people) were also allegedly guilty of buying followers.

Mumbai Police's Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) had arrested a person named Abhishek Dinesh Daude in the case.