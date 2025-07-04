‘Knowingly or unknowingly, he gave me…’: Rekha reveals only compliment Amitabh Bachchan ever gave her, says ‘I don’t deny…’

Silsila takes the centre stage whenever Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's films together are discussed; however, the duo has spread their magic in many other films such as Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Mr. Natwarlal (1979), Suhaag (1979), Do Anjaane (1976), and Ram Balram (1980).

Amid the re-release of Rekha's iconic film Umrao Jaan, an old interview of the actress is also going viral. Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen chemistry has continued to fascinate fans for many years. So popular is their onscreen bond that for many years it has fuelled rumours about their relationship off-screen, with fans speculating a 'love triangle' between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha. Silsila takes the centre stage whenever Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's films together are discussed; however, the duo has spread their magic in many other films such as Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Mr. Natwarlal (1979), Suhaag (1979), Do Anjaane (1976), and Ram Balram (1980).

How did Amitabh Bachchan shape Rekha's career?

Amitabh Bachchan has never commented on his relationship with Rekha, but the actress has often spoken with great admiration about him. In an interview with Rediff, marking her 25 years in the industry, Rekha revealed how Amitabh Bachchan helped shape her career in the film world.

Rekha said, "I don’t deny it. Look, when we started working together, we were at a very impressionable stage. Each one left his or her impression on the other. If you saw a crowd in those days from a top angle, you just saw a whole sea of heads with the Amitabh hairstyle. I worked with him on 10 films at an early stage of my career, spanning over many years. How can I not be influenced?"

What was the best and the only compliment Amitabh Bachchan ever paid Rekha?

In her interview, Rekha also revealed the biggest compliment Amitabh Bachchan ever paid her and said, "I think the only compliment he has knowingly or unknowingly paid me was that he gave me an opportunity to work with a great co-star like him. That is the biggest compliment I have ever received."

